New Retailing research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2014 -- 2013 was a particularly bad year for electronics and appliance retailers in the UK, with a number of companies operating in the channel ceasing trading or continuing to trade at a much smaller capacity. Those retailers which survived the cut continued to struggle due to the consumer reluctance to pay for expensive new consumer appliances and consumer electronics devices. The country's specialist retailers in general are also losing out to non-specialist retailers channels such as grocery...
Euromonitor International's Electronics and Appliance Specialist Retailers in United Kingdom report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Electronics and Appliance Specialist Retailers market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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