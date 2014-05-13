New Software market report from Markets and Markets: "Enterprise Content Management Market - Worldwide Forecasts & Analysis (2014 - 2019)"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2014 -- Enterprise Content Management Market (Big Data, Document Management, Web Content Management, Digital Rights Management, Rich Media, Social Media Management, Enterprise Mobility, data records, data deliver) - Worldwide Forecasts & Analysis (2014 - 2019)
Enterprise Content Management (ECM) market in this report is defined as the market for the management of an organization's unstructured data and information content, wherever that information exists. The ECM market is segmented into traditional solutions, emerging solutions, deployment types, verticals, and regions. The traditional solutions include enterprise document management, enterprise document imaging and capture, enterprise web content management, enterprise records management, enterprise document collaboration, enterprise digital rights management, content analytics, rich media management, advanced case management, enterprise document output management, enterprise workflow management, and other solutions. The emerging solutions include social content management, mobile content management, big data management, and cloud content management. The deployment types include hosted and on-premises. The overall market is a sum of all the traditional solutions present in the ecosystem with emerging solutions showing a rising niche segment platform and traditional ECM coverage expansion. The overall market size of ECM is further distributed into verticals and regions, respectively.
The ECM solutions are currently growing in various solution platforms including cloud, mobile, social, and big data applicability. These solutions provide wide range of opportunities in sync with traditional solutions across various verticals in academia and education, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), consumer goods and retail, energy and power, government and defense, life sciences and healthcare, manufacturing, media and entertainment, telecom and IT, transportation, tourism, and hospitality, and other verticals.
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ECM market comprises of enterprise document management, enterprise document imaging and capture, enterprise web content management, and others. In 2014, enterprise document management accounts for the highest market share. However, in the year 2019, the revenue from enterprise web content management is expected to be comparable to that from enterprise document management.
The Y-o-Y growth rates of enterprise web content will be on the higher side throughout the forecast period. Few high-growth markets are:
1. Consumer goods and retail segment
2. Life sciences and healthcare segment
3. Government and defense segment
4. Transportation, tourism, and hospitality segment
5. Telecom and IT segment
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