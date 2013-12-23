Report Published: "EpiCast Report: Breast Cancer - Epidemiology Forecast to 2022"

New Pharmaceuticals research report from GlobalData is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2013 -- Breast cancer is a malignant tumor that originates in the breast tissues. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), breast cancer is the second most common cancer in the world and the most common cancer in women worldwide, accounting for 16% of all female cancers, making the disease exceedingly prevalent Breast cancer accounted for 519,000 deaths worldwide in 2004, of which 47-76% occurred in developing countries in the Americas, the Western Pacific region, and Europe (Mathers et al., 2008). In 2008, an estimated 715,000 new breast cancer cases were diagnosed in the more developed regions (Europe, North America, Australia/New Zealand and Japan), compared with 577,000 new cases diagnosed in the less developed countries (IARC, 2008).
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GlobalData epidemiologists forecast that all nine markets will see a substantial increase in the incident cases of breast cancer during 2012-2022. The total number of incident cases in the 9MM is expected to grow to 1.29 million cases in 2022 at a rate of 4.40% per year. The number of five-year prevalent cases in the 9MM is expected to increase by 43.9% over the next decade to 5,332,301 cases.
This forecast is supported by at least 10 years of robust, country-specific historical data obtained from the WHO International Agency for Cancer Research's (IARC's) SurvCan, the Surveillance of Epidemiology and End Results (SEER) Program Cancer Statistics Review 1975-2009, EUROCARE-4, research articles published in peer-reviewed journals, and the IARC's Cancer Incidence in Five Continents (CI-5) Plus database, which provided detailed case segmentation by age and sex and is considered the gold standard for international comparison of country-specific data. Another major strength of this analysis is that GlobalData epidemiologists compared the incident case projections with the estimates made by country-specific registries and the IARC, and found that the forecast numbers were in accordance with the international estimates.
Scope
- The Breast Cancer EpiCast Report provides an overview of the risk factors and global trends of invasive breast cancer in the 9MM (US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan, Brazil, and urban China). It includes a 10-year epidemiological forecast for the incident and five-year prevalent cases of breast cancer in women segmented by age (in five-year age groups beginning at 20 years and ending at 85 years and older), natural menopausal status, cancer stage at diagnosis (local, regional, distant, unstaged), and hormone receptor subtypes: ER+ and/or PR+, HER2-; ER-, PR-, HER2+; ER+ and/or PR+, HER2+; and ER-, PR-, HER2- (triple negative).
- The breast cancer epidemiology report is written and developed by Masters- and PhD-level epidemiologists.
- The EpiCast Report is in-depth, high quality, transparent and market-driven, providing expert analysis of disease trends in the 9MM.
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