Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Eyewear in Russia", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/14/2014 -- Eyewear performed well in 2013, seeing double-digit growth during the year. Despite the Russian economy growth continuing to slow down and the decreasing trend of consumer activity, Russians were prepared to spend on eyewear to invest in their health and a modern stylish look.
Euromonitor International's Eyewear in Russia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2009-2013), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Contact Lenses, Spectacles.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Eyewear market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Healthcare research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Eyewear in Hong Kong, China
- Eyewear in South Korea
- Eyewear in Japan
- Eyewear in Malaysia
- Eyewear in Australia
- Eyewear in Italy
- Eyewear in Ukraine
- Eyewear in Turkey
- Eyewear in Argentina
- Eyewear in Switzerland