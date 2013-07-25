Report Published: "Facial Care - North America (NAFTA) Industry Guide"

New Consumer Goods research report from MarketLine is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2013 -- The NAFTA Facial Care industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, retail market size (value and volume 2008-12, and forecast to 2017). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading retailers including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Features and benefits
- Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the NAFTA facial care market
- Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the NAFTA facial care market
- Leading company profiles reveal details of key facial care market retailers' NAFTA operations and financial performance
- Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the market with five year forecasts by both value and volume
- Compares data from the US, Canada and Mexico, alongside individual chapters on each country
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Highlights
The North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) is a trade agreement between the countries in North America: the US, Canada and Mexico. The facial care industry within the NAFTA countries had a total market value of $6,928.6 million in 2012.The Mexico was the fastest growing country, with a CAGR of 4.4% over the 2008-12 period.
Within the facial care industry, the US is the leading country among the NAFTA bloc, with market revenues of $5,299.1 million in 2012. This was followed by Canada and Mexico, with a value of $912.8 and $716.7 million, respectively.
The US is expected to lead the facial care industry in the NAFTA bloc, with a value of $6,088.9 million in 2017, followed by Canada and Mexico with expected values of $1,045.2 and $868.3 million, respectively.
Your key questions answered
- What was the size of the NAFTA facial care market by value in 2012?
- What will be the size of the NAFTA facial care market in 2017?
- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the NAFTA facial care market?
- How has the market performed over the last five years?
- Who are the top competitors in the NAFTA facial care market?
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Household Appliances - North America (NAFTA) Industry Guide
- Sports Equipment - North America (NAFTA) Industry Guide
- Facial Care - Global Industry Guide
- Haircare - North America (NAFTA) Industry Guide
- Household Products - North America (NAFTA) Industry Guide
- Water Utilities - North America (NAFTA) Industry Guide
- Utilities - North America (NAFTA) Industry Guide
- Automotive Manufacturing - North America (NAFTA) Industry Guide
- Cereal Crops - North America (NAFTA) Industry Guide
- Metals & Mining - North America (NAFTA) Industry Guide