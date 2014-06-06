Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Fast Food in the Czech Republic", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2014 -- The health and wellness trend continued to develop within fast food in the Czech Republic during 2012 and those fast food outlets which offered menu items containing fresh fruit and vegetables and various salads, as well as menu items containing lean meat, such as chicken, especially sandwiches and bagels and soup, continued to perform well. Fast food chains also began to target more demanding consumers and they introduced chef's specialties to their menus, for example the domestic bakery...
Euromonitor International's Fast Food in Czech Republic report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides foodservice sales, the number of outlets and the number of transactions by sector, allowing you to identify the foodservice sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they eating habits, lifestyle changes, tourism spending or legislative issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Chained Fast Food, Fast Food by Casual vs Non-Casual, Fast Food by Type, Independent Fast Food.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Fast Food market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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