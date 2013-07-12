Report Published: "Financial Cards and Payments in Colombia"

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Financial Cards and Payments in Colombia", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/12/2013 -- Financial cards and payments performed well in 2012 with a marginal deceleration due to increasing APR targeted to control credit card usage. Issuers delayed an interest rate increase, considering there is still room for credit card growth. However, the Central Bank is recommending that banks strengthen their prospect assessing processes in order to reduce non-performing card lending outstanding balances. The official and private interest for unbanked population and the increasing competition...
Euromonitor International's Financial Cards and Payments in Colombia report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.
Product coverage: Financial Cards in Circulation, Transactions.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
