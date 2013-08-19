Report Published: "Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits in South Africa"

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- There was growing interest in South Africa's winemaking during the review period, particularly among black South Africans. South Africa is a famed wine producing country and offers a wide range of fine wines. Wine was traditionally perceived as an element of white culture and was not commonly consumed among the black community. This changed by the end of the review period, however, with black South Africans of all income groups increasingly drinking wine. Mid- to high-income black consumers...
Euromonitor International's Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits retailing along with the development of consumers' shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change
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Product coverage: Fine Wines, Luxury Spirits.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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