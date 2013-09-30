Report Published: "Footwear in South Africa"

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- Price competition in footwear softened slightly towards the end of the review period, due to the rising cost of production in many major source countries such as China. However, price promotions and discounting continue to offer a tempting source of volume sales growth for players. As a result, many players focused on reducing production costs in order to be able to offer attractively-priced footwear, with many thus shifting production from China to lower-cost countries such as India.
Euromonitor International's Footwear in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Children's Footwear, Men's Footwear, Women's Footwear.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Footwear market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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