Report Published: "France Power Report Q1 2013"

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2013 -- BMI View: President Hollande has plans for France's energy sector: he has declared a goal of reducing France's dependence on nuclear sources of power (which currently account for around 75% of the electricity mix) to 50% of electricity generation. This bold target has opened up a nationwide debate as to whether or not France is capable of meeting this goal, not least given that hydraulic fracturing (fraccing) exploration for shale gas and oil was effectively ruled out by a moratorium. Will France fill up the nuclear gap with electricity generated by renewable sources of power? As much as France's Green Party would like this to be true, progress is limited in the renewable sector - as illustrated by the fact that there have been few developments in France's offshore wind energy projects and delays to renewals of hydroelectric concessions - and with coal and gas playing only a minor role in electricity generation, a reduction of nuclear power in such a short time scale out appears overly ambitious. With a six month period of debate ahead, this will be crucial to determine exactly how far France can transform its energy market, without risking the security of supply.
BMI estimates that French power generation in 2012 was stable compared to 2011, and stayed at 532.38 terrawatt hours (TWh). Overall thermal generation looks to have fallen by around 1.80%. Hydroelectric generation is also estimated to have declined by 0.11%. BMI estimates that the use of non-hydro renewables grew by 8.5% in 2012.
Key trends and developments in the French electricity market:
- Following President Francois Hollande's pledge to reduce nuclear power generation to 50% of the electricity mix, down from 75% currently, the government launched a six month national debate in November 2012, in an attempt to create a new energy framework for the country as part of its 'energy transition'.
- Grid operator RTE announced in November 2012 that it will have to invest EUR15bn in the national transmission network by 2020 in order to meet the challenges associated with a phase-out of some nuclear sources of power, as proposed by Francois Hollande's government.
- Uncertainty hangs over the hydroelectric power sector. Concessions for 10 of France's hydroelectric power plants are due to expire at the end of 2012, but none of them have yet been offered for tender.
