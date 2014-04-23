New Energy research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2014 -- The government is taking steps to reduce France's dependence upon nuclear power, and by end-2014, it is expected to adopt a law to determine how to do this. This follows on from President Hollande's electoral promise to curb the use of nuclear power. But non-government bodies, such as the Renewable Energy Syndicate, believe that the government is not moving fast enough to meet its target - that 50% of electricity is generated by non-nuclear sources in 2025. We highlight that the government's position on nuclear energy continues to be relatively ambiguous, and we have seen signs that President Francois Hollande might backtrack on his promise to reduce the share of nuclear energy to 50% by 2025. So what are the alternatives to nuclear power? Investors are turning away from gas - hydraulic fracturing for shale gas is off the agenda, and problems with LNG supply from Algeria in late 2013, and rising coal imports limit the opportunities here. Whether or not renewable energy can take advantage of the opportunities for investment remains to be seen.
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