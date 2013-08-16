Report Published: "Furniture and Homewares Stores in South Africa"

Fast Market Research recommends "Furniture and Homewares Stores in South Africa" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- Business conditions saw a significant improvement during 2012 for furniture and homewares stores. Consumer confidence improved during the first quarter of the year, leading to improved value sales for the year. Stricter credit evaluation policies by retailers offering credit also led to improved value sales, as the number of defaulting customers declined.
Euromonitor International's Furniture and Homewares Stores in South Africa report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Furniture and Homewares Stores market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Retailing research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- The Future of Retailing in South Africa to 2016
- Retailing in South Africa
- Specialist Retailers in G20 to 2016: Market Guide
- Specialist Retailers in Emerging Markets to 2016: Market Guide
- Furniture and Homewares Stores in South Africa
- The Future of Retailing in South Korea to 2016
- Global Department Stores Market Size and Forecast to 2016
- Global Value, Variety Stores and General Merchandise Retailers Market Size and Forecast to 2016
- Global Convenience Stores (including Independents) and Gas StationsMarket Size and Forecast to 2016
- The Future of Retailing in Middle East and Africa to 2016