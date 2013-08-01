Report Published: "Germany Agribusiness Report Q3 2013"

New Food research report from Business Monitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2013 -- Germany's manufacturing sector is renowned for having adapted well to the demands of global markets, but agribusiness in the country is also benefiting from the export potential of many of its products. Domestic demand for pork and milk is expected to fall slightly over the forecast period, but production is still expected to increase as exports to other EU member states, but especially non-EU states continue to rise. Meanwhile, warmer weather in April and May has led to more optimistic expectations for the 2013/14 wheat and barley crops. Combined with lower feedgrain prices expected over the course of 2013, this should also help to reduce some of the strain on livestock farmers who struggled with high prices in 2012.
Key Forecasts
- Cheese production growth to 2017: 9.4% to 2.4mn tonnes. Export and domestic demand will help to support strong growth.
- Pork consumption growth to 2017: down 1.2% to 4.3mn tonnes. Pork, still by far the most popular meat, will continue its gradual, long-running decline. Exports will support production growth.
- Wheat production growth to 2016/17: 10.4% to 25.2mn tonnes. Much of this growth will be down to base effects as acreages rebound after poor winter conditions in 2011/12.
- 2013 real GDP growth: 0.8%, up from 0.7% in 2012 and forecast to average just over 1.4% from 2013 until 2017.
- Consumer price inflation: 2.5% y-o-y in 2013, down from 3.4% in 2012.
- BMI Universe Agribusiness Market Value to shrink by 0.9% to US$37.7bn in 2013. Expected to rise by 3.2% to US$39.3bn from 2012 to 2017.
Industry Developments
The value of German exports of agribusiness commodities rose by 8.1 per cent to EUR15.4 billion in the first quarter of 2013 compared to the previous year. Including additions and estimations, the Federal Ministry of Food, Agriculture and Consumer Protection (BMELV) expects the export income for the whole year to be more than EUR63 billion. Growth levels were shown to vary between the different product groups. Meat and meat products achieved particularly strong growth with an export value of EUR9.0 billion (up 8.5 per cent).
Many EU partners still rank among the top countries of destination. Shipments to other EU Member States increased by 5.4 percent to EUR45.1 billion, but the data reflect the differing fortunes of northern and southern EU states, with exports to the UK and Scandinavian countries increasing as exports to Mediterranean states declined.
