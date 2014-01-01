Report Published: "Germany Telecommunications Report Q1 2014"

Fast Market Research recommends "Germany Telecommunications Report Q1 2014" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/01/2014 -- Consolidation is driving the German telecommunications market as operators strive to reinvent themselves as full converged service providers. O2 is to acquire E-Plus, Vodafone has gained control of Kabel Deutschland Group, cable and broadband operators are exchanging assets that will bolster their presence in key cities. Low value voice and messaging services are being superseded by data-centric services as more consumers demand 'everything everywhere' access. Consequently, business strategies are being reforged and investment budgets geared as much towards the development of differentiated services as next-generation infrastructure. The shift of one MVNO from low-value prepaid to high-value postpaid plans conveys the story set to play out over the next five years. The German competitive landscape is changing quickly and many of today's players will not stay the course.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
- Mobile subscription growth forecast to rise from 115.1mn in 2013 to 118.3mn by the end of 2017, despite continued net losses at Vodafone. Market is buoyed by robust MVNO expansion and customer migration to 4G (LTE).
- Improved mobile subscriber mix and the loss of non revenue-generating inactive subscriptions at Vodafone (and likely also at O2 once it acquires E-Plus) should lead to a small improvement in the rate of ARPU erosion. However, the trend remains downward overall. BMI forecasts industry average ARPUs to fall from EUR13.9 in 2013 to EUR13.3 in 2017.
In early November 2013, Telefonica Deutschland submitted a proposal to the European Commission (EC) seeking approval for its acquisition of E-Plus. The EC will carry out an initial review of the EUR8.6bn (US $11.6bn) deal by early December 2013. In October 2013 shareholders of E-Plus' Dutch parent, KPN, approved the sale at an extraordinary general meeting. Following completion of the transaction, KPN will receive EUR5.0bn in cash and a 20.5% stake in the enlarged mobile operator. The merger of Germany's smallest mobile network operators by subscribers will create a stronger competitor to larger players T-Mobile and Vodafone Germany.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Fixed Networks research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Iran Telecommunications Report Q1 2014
- Argentina Telecommunications Report Q1 2014
- Bahrain Telecommunications Report Q1 2014
- Greece Telecommunications Report Q1 2014
- Chile Telecommunications Report Q1 2014
- Sri Lanka Telecommunications Report Q1 2014
- Australia Telecommunications Report Q1 2014
- China Telecommunications Report Q1 2014
- Turkey Telecommunications Report Q1 2014
- Colombia Telecommunications Report Q1 2014