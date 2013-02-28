New Computer Technology market report from Markets and Markets: "Global Micro Datacenter (MDC) Market (By Applications, Rack Sizes, Organization Size, Industries, & Geographies) Worldwide Market Forecasts & Analysis (2013 - 2018)"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/28/2013 -- Complex IT infrastructure with various limiting factors, such as floor space, energy consumption, high density zones, datacenter infrastructure management, and staffing has demanded a new disruptive technology to meet the business objectives in a cost effective and efficient manner. Micro datacenters are standard, equanimous, high density, cost effective and energy efficient datacenters in a single rack size area. It can accommodate the world's most high-tech equipment including servers, networking storage equipments and connects through Wi-Fi, WiMax, 4G wireless and satellite for communication.
This rack level micro datacenter is complete with onboard cooling, security and fire prevention. The next generation micro datacenters outperform the traditional datacenters with less costly infrastructure, micro sized datacenters and air conditioned units in it. These datacenters are mobile and can be moved with the equipment mounted in a variety of indoor/outdoor conditions where only power is available. A number of companies including AOL, Microsoft and HP incorporate micro datacenters into their ecosystem which allows them to select the IT equipment that best meets their needs in a cost effective manner.
This report describes the future growth potential, key market drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the market. This research has findings and insights about how companies can gain competitive advantage with a real time business approach enabled by Micro datacenters. The report analyses the market potential in terms of segments such as Micro datacenters by applications, by rack size, by organization size and by business verticals across five major geographies, with projected forecasts of market size and expected revenues. The report also highlights key industry players in this market, along with a detailed competitive landscape. This report deals with the market trends in Micro datacenters and the growth associated with it. It also analysis the various factors that will drive and restrain the market over the next 5 years.
Scope of the Report
This research report categorizes the global market for Micro datacenters market for forecasting the revenues and analyzing the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
On the basis of Micro datacenter by Applications:
Instant Datacenter & Retrofit
Disaster Recovery
High Density Networks
Remote Office Support
Mobile Computing
Other Applications
On the basis of Rack size:
5 - 25 RU
26 - 50 RU
51 - 100 RU
On the basis of Organization Size:
Small Businesses
Medium Businesses
Enterprises
On the basis of Verticals Type
The market by verticals is classified on the basis of 6 segments; Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, Telecommunication & IT, Public sector, Military & Defense, Oil & Gas, and others.
