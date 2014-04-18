Recently published research from Strategic Defence Intelligence, "Global Military Aviation MRO Market 2014-2024", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2014 -- The Global Military Aviation MRO Market 2014-2024 Report published by Strategic Defence Intelligence, provides readers with a detailed analysis of both historic and forecast global industry values, factors influencing demand, the challenges faced by industry participants, analysis of industry leading companies, and key news.
Key Findings
- The global military aviation MRO market is expected to experience a CAGR growth of 3.35% during 2014-2024.
- North America, followed by Asia Pacific, are expected to be the largest aviation MRO markets with a cumulative market share of more than 75%
- Multi-role aircraft MRO segment is expected to dominate the military aviation MRO market with a share of 43.4%.
- Defense budget cuts expected to channel more funds towards the sector
Synopsis
This report offers detailed analysis of the global military aviation MRO market with market size forecasts covering the next ten years. This report will also analyze factors that influence demand for military aviation MRO activities, key market trends and challenges faced by industry participants. In particular, it provides an in-depth analysis of the following:
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
- Global military aviation MRO market size and drivers: detailed analysis of the military aviation MRO market during 2014-2024, including highlights of the demand drivers and growth stimulators for military aviation MRO. It also provides a snapshot of the spending patterns and modernization patterns of different regions around the world
- Recent developments and industry challenges: insights into technological developments in the military aviation MRO market and a detailed analysis of the changing preferences of the defense ministries around the world. It also provides trends of the changing industry structure and the challenges faced by the industry participants
- SWOT analysis of the military aviation MRO market: analysis of the industry characteristics by determining the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats faced by the military aviation MRO industry
- Global military aviation MRO country analysis: analysis of the key markets in each region, providing an analysis of the key segments of the military aviation MRO industry expected to be in demand in each region
- Major programs: details of the key programs in each segment, which are expected to be executed during the forecast period
- Competitive landscape and strategic insights: analysis of the competitive landscape of the global military aviation MRO industry. It provides an overview of key players, together with insights such as key alliances, strategic initiatives and a brief financial analysis.
Reasons to Get This Report
- This report will give the user confidence to make the correct business decisions based on a detailed analysis of the military aviation MRO market and to identify emerging/declining markets over the next ten years.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Boeing, BAE Systems, DynCorp International, Pratt and Whitney, L3 Communications, Airbus, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Saab, Thales, Northrop Grumman, General Atomics, Raytheon, Elbit Systems, Rolls-Royce, Embraer S.A.
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