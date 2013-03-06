New Manufacturing research report from Canadean is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/06/2013 -- "Global Packaging Survey 2012-2013: Changes in Demand for Packaging Types, Trends and Preferences" is a new report by Canadean that analyzes changing trends in the global packaging industry and their impact on the current business environment. Furthermore, this report grants access to the opinions and strategies of business decision makers and competitors, and examines their expectations surrounding the demand for packaging types and materials used in the packaging industry. This report details the respondents' demand expectations across various packaging types, and also presents industry outlook on the demand for new products in glass, plastic, metal, and flexible packaging. Moreover, the report assesses the change in demand for various closures over the next 12 months and provides access to information categorized by region, company type, and company turnover.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
This report is a result of responses derived from Canadean's exclusive B2B panel of senior decision making respondents, and helps in understanding the respondents' demand expectations across various packaging types. It also understands the key drivers of changes in the packaging industry and their impact. Moreover, the report tracks the importance of packaging design for a successful marketing campaign and identifies demand expectations of various packaging techniques in 2012-2013.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
Survey results show that 79% of packaging industry manufacturer respondents expect the demand for 'flexible packaging' to increase, while 68% expect an increase in demand for 'paper and board packaging'.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
In total, the top three drivers that influence changes in the packaging industry include 'cost cutting measures', 'compliance and regulations', and 'environmental issues'.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
Key feature and benifits
This report analyzes the changing trends in the global packaging industry and their impact on the current business environment.
To identify the demand expectations of glass, rigid plastics, rigid metal, flexible packaging, brick carton packaging, and paper and board packaging.
Uncovers the change in demand expectations of respondents for both plastic and metal closures.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Confederation of Paper Industries (CPI), Hindustan Unilever, Xango, Berry Plastics, Unisource Global Solutions (UGS), Pakit Sweden, Danone Research, Avantium, Copernic Institute, Arpac, Yparex BV, Ball packaging, San Benedetto, Oriflame', Rolling Optics (RO), Source Labels, JDO Brand Design and Innovation, Nexter, Permali, Cadbury, New Vision Packaging, We Are Pure, Constantia Flexibles, Green Bottle, Ball, Avery Brewing, Benco Pack, Nestle, Clover, Nampak Corrugated, Bosch Packaging Technology India, Smithers Pira, Ampac, Beatson Clark, Benchmark packaging, Crown, Toppan Printing, Pistol and Burnes, NatureFlex, Innovia, Closure Systems International, Tetra Pak, Ferrero, Mission Produce Inc., Sirane, Shiner International, LBP Manufacturing, Henkel adhesive, Starbucks Coffee Company, CCL label, Beam, Croda Polymer Additives, Coca-Cola System, Novelis, Alliance for Beverage Cartons and the Environment (ACE UK), Sonoco Alcore, SIG Combibloc, Elopak, Laminations, Great Northern Corporation.
