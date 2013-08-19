New Energy market report from GlobalData: "Granite Wash Shale in the US, 2013 - Oil Shale Market Analysis and Forecasts to 2020"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- "Granite Wash Shale in the US, 2013 - Oil Shale Market Analysis and Forecasts to 2020", is the latest report from GlobalData, the industry analysis specialist, which analyzes the oil shale market in the Granite Wash play. The report is compiled by using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
The Granite Wash play stretches across the states of Texas and Oklahoma in the US. It has complex geology - the presence of several intervals and wide variation of mineral composition resulted in complex heterogeneous rock system at the Granite Wash play.
Scope
- Production trend in Granite Wash play over the 2004 to 2020 period
- New drilling permits in Granite Wash by county and by company
- Acquisitions and asset transactions for acreage and production assets in Granite Wash during the 2009 to 2012 period
- Major companies by acreage and production in Granite Wash
- Analysis of some of the major companies operating in the Granite Wash - Apache, Chesapeake Energy, Linn Energy, Devon Energy and Forest Oil.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get This Report
- Develop business strategies with the help of specific insights into the Granite Wash's oil and gas market, primarily in the Texas region of the US.
- Identify opportunities and challenges in the Texas part of the Granite Wash play.
- Plan your strategies based on expected developments of the Granite Wash play, primarily in the Texas region of the US.
- Understand the competitive landscape of the companies in the Granite Wash play
- Keep yourself informed of the key developments in the market.
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