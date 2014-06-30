New Food market report from Euromonitor International: "Gum in Iran"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/30/2014 -- Iran still has a very young population and this has been a very good opportunity for suppliers of gum during the last decade. This young generation had significant demand for gum as a cool product. Multinationals, like Wrigley, understood this opportunity and imported large volumes of gum and could target many consumers using correct POS materials. However, as a result of the porous nature of the country?s borders, especially in the western side of the country, smugglers could also spot this opportunity and each year, large quantities of gum were smuggled to address the demand. Domestic manufacturers on the other hand were very weak in this category as they could not compete with multinationals and smugglers in terms of quality, packaging and distribution.
Competitive Landscape
Akaam Tose?e Co, as national brand owner of Orbit, has started to lose its dominance in the Iranian market due to the difficulties that it faces like widespread smuggling of the same brand, long periods of stock unavailability and rapid price increase. Pars Minoo Industrial Co, as a domestic supplier, has used this opportunity and gradually assumed leadership, accounting for almost one fifth of value sales. This mainly happened due to the strong performance of its sugar free products under the brand name of White. The brand is a very similar copy of Orbit in terms of quality and packaging and has convinced many old consumers of Orbit to switch from their old brand to the new one due to its affordable unit price.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Industry Prospects
Over the forecast period, gum is expected to continue its growth in volume terms, but at a much slower rate, registering a volume CAGR of 1%. Consumption could be stimulated by new product developments, investment in research and marketing by the multinational players, and the nature of the products, which favours impulse purchases.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Gum industry in Iran with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Gum industry in Iran, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Gum in Iran market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation of international and local products
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Gum in Iran?
- What are the major brands in Iran?
- How are more expensive ?lifestyle? brands like Wrigley?s 5 performing?
- Are consumers in developed markets moving from sugarised to sugar-free gum?
Reasons to Get this Report
- Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Inform your marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions
Product coverage: Bubble Gum, Chewing Gum.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Gum in the United Kingdom
- Gum Market in the United Kingdom to 2017
- Gum in South Korea
- Gum Market in South Korea to 2016
- Gum in Germany
- Gum Market in Denmark to 2017
- Gum Market in the UAE to 2017
- Gum Market in Colombia to 2017
- Gum Market in Russia to 2017
- Gum Market in Portugal to 2017