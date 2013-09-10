Report Published: "Hair Care in Argentina"

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Hair Care in Argentina", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2013 -- Total hair care value sales have grown over 20% each year since 2008. In 2012, value sales of hair care products grew by 24%, while volume sales were contained. Demand for mass and salon hair products continued despite the inflation and reduced offer at super- and hypermarkets.
Euromonitor International's Hair Care in Argentina report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: 2-in-1 Products, Colourants, Conditioners, Hair Loss Treatments, Perms and Relaxants, Salon Hair Care, Shampoos, Styling Agents.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
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- Get a detailed picture of the Hair Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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