New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Heating Appliances in France"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2014 -- In 2013 hair care registered above average growth, with a 16% increase in current value terms, compared with the review period CAGR of 14%. The growth in the category was mainly fuelled by the launch of new and sophisticated products in the last two years of the review period, which aim to nourish and protect hair. Examples of these products are Gliss Marrakesh Oil & Coconut shampoo and conditioner by Turk Henkel Kimya in 2013.
Competitive Landscape
In 2013 Procter & Gamble Tuketim Mallari led hair care, accounting for a 24% value share. The company owns the strong brands Pantene, Blendax, Head & Shoulders and Rejoice. In the last two years of the review period the company launched a number of new products under these brands, including Head & Shoulders specifically designed for women, and a series of products with sophisticated properties. In 2013 the company launched Pantene Yag Terapisi (Oil Therapy), a series that consists of standard shampoo, conditioner and hair protection oil, which contains argan oil and promises to repair hair by around 99%. The company also launched other products, such as Pantene Aqua Light shampoo and conditioner in 2013, aimed at strengthening thin hair. The company, however, lost some share to its competitors Unilever and L'Oreal, which were more active in terms of new launches and advertising.
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Industry Prospects
Over the forecast period hair care is predicted to see a value CAGR of 5% at constant 2013 prices, down from a CAGR of 6% registered over the review period. The lower growth will be due to saturation in hair care. Value growth at constant 2013 prices will be stimulated by the launch of hair care products which contain properties such as oils, or are designed for different hair types and hair-related problems, such as for dandruff and hair loss problems.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Hair Care industry in Turkey with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Hair Care industry in Turkey, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Hair Care in Turkey market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation of international and local products
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
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