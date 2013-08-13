Report Published: "Home Care in France"

Fast Market Research recommends "Home Care in France" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- Despite the weak economic situation in 2012 compared to 2011, sales of home care still posted reasonable value growth. Less significant price erosion helped sustain value growth, compared to in the middle of the historic period when it was affected by strong promotions and discounts. This positive performance is also attributed to new launches that sustained consumer interest. Such products include hand dishwashing products that can be used to both wash dishes and surfaces in the kitchen,...
Euromonitor International's Home Care in France market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Air Care, Bleach, Dishwashing, Home Insecticides, Laundry Care, Polishes, Surface Care, Toilet Care.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Home Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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