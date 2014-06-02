Fast Market Research recommends "Home Laundry Appliances in Germany" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- In 2013 home laundry appliances continued to be perceived by German consumers as one of the main cost factors with regard to the energy and water consumption of major appliances. Consumers were increasingly seeking smart appliances which could offer cost savings, with many consumers trading up their home laundry appliances to more efficient versions. As a result, volume retail sales managed to record stable growth in 2013.
Competitive Landscape
BSH Bosch & Siemens Hausgerate retained its position as the leader in home laundry appliances in 2013. The leading player shook up the category, as the introduction in 2011 of the iQWash product range from Siemens gained traction in the country. The iQWash product series offers functions such as intelligent dosage, which determines the exact amount of detergent and fabric softener needed for each individual wash. This technology resonated well with Germans, particularly environmentally-concerned consumers. Furthermore, the company implemented a range of promotional campaigns in order to stimulate demand for its two core brands, Bosch and Siemens. The company has an extensive range of products catering for the sophisticated needs of a very large consumer target market. As a result, BSH Bosch & Siemens Hausgerate saw an increase of 3% in terms of actual volume sales in 2013.
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Industry Prospects
With a sluggish economic performance expected over the forecast period, and with the expected decline in new dwellings in Germany, home laundry appliances is set to see moderate growth. Over the forecast period home laundry appliances is expected to record a negligible volume CAGR in Germany. Much of this sluggish growth will be due to the continued anticipated decline of automatic washer dryers in the country.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Home Laundry Appliances industry in Germany with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Home Laundry Appliances industry in Germany, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Home Laundry Appliances in Germany market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation of international and local products
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
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