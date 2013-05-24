Report Published: "Home Laundry Appliances in Sweden"

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Home Laundry Appliances in Sweden", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/24/2013 -- Demand for home laundry appliances in Sweden is being driven by rising consumer demand for home laundry appliances which are faster, quieter, more effective, more efficient in terms of energy usage and easier to use. Recent product launches in the category such as Electrolux's Cool Clean and Steam System products highlight the attempts of the leading players in the category to address these specific consumer demands.
Euromonitor International's Home Laundry Appliances in Sweden report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Automatic Tumble Dryers, Automatic Washer Dryers, Automatic Washing Machines, Built-in Home Laundry Appliances, Freestanding Home Laundry Appliances, Other Home Laundry Appliances, Semi-Automatic Washing Machines.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Home Laundry Appliances market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information.
