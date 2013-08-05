Report Published: "Homeland Security Expenditure in Norway to 2018: Market Review"

New Defense market report from Strategic Defence Intelligence: "Homeland Security Expenditure in Norway to 2018: Market Review"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/05/2013 -- SDI's "Homeland Security Expenditure in Norway to 2018: Market Review" provides historic and forecast market sizing and budget allocation, and a top-level analysis of the market.
Summary
SDI's "Homeland Security Expenditure in Norway to 2018: Market Review" provides a quantitative view of historic and forecast market sizing and budget allocation, and a top-level analysis of the market. The information in this Market Review draws upon SDI's in-depth, primary research and proprietary databases to provide you with robust data. It is an essential resource for professionals active across the industry value chain and for new players considering entry into the market.
Scope
- Features key historical data on the homeland security market in the Norway.
- Provides key forecast statistics on the overall homeland security market to 2018.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Understand the Norway homeland security market using SDI's market analysis.
- Identify industry trends in the Norway by analyzing the historical industry data.
- Use the market sizing and budget allocation data to understand the current landscape and forecasts to discover the future direction of the homeland security market in Norway.
- Formulate crucial business strategies and make the right investment decisions using SDI's forecast figures.
