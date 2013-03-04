Report Published: "Hungary Telecommunications Report Q1 2013"

New Fixed Networks market report from Business Monitor International: "Hungary Telecommunications Report Q1 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2013 -- BMI View: Operators in the Hungarian mobile market are facing considerable challenges posed by a slowing growth rate in terms of subscriptions, as well as a revenue squeeze derived from macroeconomic conditions. Furthermore, these difficulties have been exacerbated by the implementation of usage-based taxation in July 2012, which may have long-term consequences. However, operator revenues are no longer facing the immediate threat of a fourth operator following the annulment of the MPVI licence, and wireless data services continue to hold considerable growth prospects. In the wireline market, opportunities for the expansion of the fixed broadband market continue to appear.
Key Data
¦ While there were no new operator data for Q312 from Vodafone or T-Mobile, Telenor reported 2,000 net additions in Q312. This indicates a return to growth for the operator, however small, following two quarters of decline. ¦ The NMHH reported that there were 1.935mn fixed broadband connections at the end of August 2012. Of these, 299,000 were FTTx, 858,000 cable and 778,000 xDSL. ¦ There were 1.979mn PSDN telephone connections in Hungary at the end of August 2012. This was in addition to 407,000 VoIP connections and 557,000 VoCATV connections.
Key Trends And Developments
Hungarian incumbent Magyar Telekom announced it will cut 500 workers by YE12 as it looks to reduce costs. The operator stated it expects 2013 workforce costs to be 5.6% lower than 2011 levels (excluding severance costs). BMI believes the decision to cut costs reflects the weak outlook for Magyar's home market, where it has been squeezed by a combination of competition, regulatory measures and a weak macroeconomic outlook.
In September 2012, UPC Hungary, the leading cable operator in the country, launched a dedicated mobile broadband service. The operator is launching as an MVNO offering USB dongles under the brand UPC mobilinternet. BMI believes the launch is a positive move, diversifying the operator beyond wireline services into a potentially high-growth area, but more importantly hedging the competitive threat of incumbent Magyar Telekom.
Tesco Mobile Hungary will not change its prices until March 2013. This is despite the recent introduction of a controversial telecoms tax. The MVNO said it has 3G coverage of 90.1% of the Hungarian population. It said it has had a positive start in its first year of operation, though it declined to release subscriber numbers.
