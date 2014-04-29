Recently published research from MarketLine, "Ice Cream: Global Industry Guide", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2014 -- Global Ice Cream industry guide provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market share, market size (value and volume 2008-12, and forecast to 2017). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.
Report Features and Benefits
- Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the global ice cream market
- Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global ice cream market
- Leading company profiles reveal details of key ice cream market players' global operations and financial performance.
- Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global ice cream market with five year forecasts.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Report Highlights
The global ice cream market had total revenues of $59.0bn in 2012, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2% between 2008 and 2012.
Market consumption volumes increased with a CAGR of 3.0% between 2008 and 2012, to reach a total of 13.7 billion liters in 2012.
The performance of the market is forecast to decelerate, with an anticipated CAGR of 3.8% for the five-year period 2012 - 2017, which is expected to drive the market to a value of $71.3bn by the end of 2017.
Key Questions Answered in this Report
- What was the size of the global ice cream market by value in 2012?
- What will be the size of the global ice cream market in 2017?
- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global ice cream market?
- How has the market performed over the last five years?
- Who are the top competitors in the global ice cream market?
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