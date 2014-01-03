Report Published: "ICT Priorities in Manufacturing - Enterprise ICT Investment Plans"

Recently published research from Kable Market Intelligence, "ICT Priorities in Manufacturing - Enterprise ICT investment plans", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2014 -- This report presents the findings from a survey of 166 manufacturers regarding their Information and Communications Technology (ICT) investment priorities. The survey investigates the core technologies which manufacturers are investing in, including the likes of enterprise applications, security, mobility, communications and collaboration, and Cloud Computing.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
In order to provide deeper insights into manufacturers' ICT investment priorities and strategic objectives.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
Cloud computing is currently receiving lower investments in the manufacturing sector. However, Kable believes that spending on cloud computing is set to witness an upward momentum in the coming months.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Manufacturers are planning to invest in cloud computing in the coming two years, primarily driven by its advantages such as cost reductions, ease of management, and improved scalability.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
Kable Global ICT Intelligence has invested significant resources in order to interview CIOs and IT managers about their IT investment priorities. Very few IT analyst houses will have interviewed 160+ ICT decision makers in manufacturing sector in H2 2012.
Key Features and Benefits
Recognize manufacturers' strategic objectives with regards to their ICT investments.
Identify manufacturers' investment priorities based on their budget allocations across core technology categories such as enterprise applications, security, mobility, communications and collaboration, and Cloud Computing, etc.
Learn about the drivers that are influencing manufacturers' investments in each technology category.
Establish how manufacturers' IT budgets are currently allocated across various segments within a technology category.
Gain insight into how manufacturers' plan to change their ICT budget allocations across various segments within a technology category.
Key Market Issues
Kable's survey shows that manufacturers are placing utmost importance on improving security/privacy with an average score of X on a scale of 1 to 4, to address issues relating to cyber and malware attacks effectively.
According to Kable's survey, 89% of manufacturers currently use BI tools, and 83% are planning investments in this area in the next twenty-four months. Demand for BI technologies is driven by manufacturers' desire to maximize efficiency, whilst at the same time identifying new revenue opportunities.
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