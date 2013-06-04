Report Published: "In-Car Entertainment in the Czech Republic"

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2013 -- In-car entertainment stagnated in volume terms in 2011 at 454,000 units, and declined by 5% in current value terms to CZK1.3 billion. This stagnation was caused by the fact that the car fleet is constantly upgraded with newer vehicles which have relatively good in-car audio systems, which most customers do not need to upgrade.
Euromonitor International's In-Car Entertainment in Czech Republic report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the in-home, portable and in-car consumer electronics products markets at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: In-Car Navigation, In-Car Speakers, In-Dash Media Players, Other In-Car Entertainment.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the In-Car Entertainment market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Travel and Tourism in the Czech Republic: Key Trends and Opportunities to 2016
- Music, Video, Book, Stationery & Entertainment Specialists in Europe to 2015: Market Guide
- Games Software in Europe to 2015: Market Guide
- Music & Video in Europe to 2015: Market Guide
- Games Software in Emerging Markets to 2015: Market Guide
- Music, Video, Book, Stationery & Entertainment Specialists in Emerging Markets to 2015: Market Guide
- Music, Video, Book, Stationery & Entertainment Specialists in Eastern Europe to 2015: Market Guide
- Music & Video in Emerging Markets to 2015: Market Guide
- Games Software in Eastern Europe to 2015: Market Guide
- Music, Video, Book, Stationery & Entertainment Specialists in Emerging Europe to 2015: Market Guide