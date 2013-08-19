Report Published: "Incontinence in South Korea"

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Incontinence in South Korea", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- Incontinence in South Korea grew by 8% in retail volume and 12% in current value terms in 2012. The growth was largely due to the fast-growing ageing population and increasing number of urinary incontinence patients in South Korea. In particular, light incontinence recorded higher current value growth at 16% than moderate/heavy incontinence at 12% in 2012.
Euromonitor International's Incontinence in South Korea report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Light Incontinence, Moderate/Heavy Incontinence.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Incontinence market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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