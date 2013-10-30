Recently published research from Timetric, "Industry Dynamics and Competitive Landscape in Turkey Life Insurance Industry to 2016: Market Profile", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2013 -- "Industry Dynamics and Competitive Landscape in Turkey Life Insurance Industry to 2016: Market Profile" is the result of extensive research into the life insurance market in Turkey, covering its dynamics and competitive landscape. It provides insights into the growth prospects, market efficiency in the Turkish life insurance market, and also provides analysis of various distribution channels in the market. This report also provides an overview of the leading companies in the life insurance market.
Scope
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the life insurance market in Turkey:
- It provides historical values for Turkey's insurance industry market size for the report's 2007-2011 review period and forecast figures for the 2011-2016 forecast period
- It details the competitive landscape in Turkey for the life insurance business
- It profiles the top life insurance companies in Turkey, and outlines the key regulations affecting them
- It provides a comprehensive analysis of the business environment for Turkey
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get This Report
- Make strategic business decisions using historic and forecast market data related to the Turkish insurance industry and each sector within it
- Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities within the Turkish insurance industry
- Assess the competitive dynamics in the Turkish life insurance market
- Identify key operators in the Turkish insurance industry, along with profiles on those companies
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Ziraat Hayat ve Emeklilik, Anadolu Hayat Emeklilik A?, Garanti Emeklilik ve Hayat A?, Halk Hayat ve Emeklilik, Yapi Kredi Emeklilik A?, Vakif Emeklilik, Finans Emeklilik ve Hayat A?, AvivaSA Emeklilik ve Hayat A?, Deniz Emeklilik ve Hayat A?, Allianz Hayat ve Emeklilik A?
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