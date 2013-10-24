Report Published: "Ingredients Innovation and Emerging Industry Players"

New Food research report from Datamonitor is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2013 -- The ingredients industry is becoming increasingly concentrated, as the large multinationals meet the needs of the food and drinks market, and build their size accordingly. However, there are many small companies operating in niche markets, often with a strong scientific or research background. This report profiles some of these innovative pioneers and examines their products and technologies.
Scope of this Report:
- Understand the latest innovations being developed by small to medium-sized companies in the ingredients sector.
- gain insight and unique perspective from in-depth interviews with company insiders.
- Understand the product development models of some of the more innovative companies and how the larger players are starting to capitalize on this.
- Examine the key products and technologies that are supporting the emergence of the selected companies.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Report Highlights:
UK-based Eminate has proprietary technology allowing it to create salt crystals that are a fraction of the size of normal salt crystals but retain an intense flavor. This enables the reduction of salt without sacrificing taste profile. Tate&Lyle has already licensed Eminate's Soda-Lo product and is rolling it out in over 100 markets.
Malaysia's PureCircle is showing exceptional growth due to its dominant position in the supply of the 'natural' sweetener stevia. Although stevia is not without its problems, both Coca-Cola and Pepsi have agreed long-term supply deals with PureCircle. With over 80% of the global market, revenues will spike over the next decade for PureCircle.
US-based Accera has developed Axona, the only medical food available in the US that is positioned for treating Alzheimer's disease. The total yearly spend for neurodegenerative disorders in the US is $157bn-215bn, according to the New England Medical Journal, higher than both heart disease and cancer.
Reasons to Get this Report:
- Which companies are particularly innovative in the ingredients sector?
- What are the key trends driving change in the global food and drinks ingredients industry?
- How is the evolution of the ingredients industry encouraging the emergence of small innovative pioneers?
- What is the market potential of these emerging companies?
- What products and technologies are driving the emergence of particular companies?
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Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
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