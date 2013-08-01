Report Published: "Innovation in Decorative Paint"

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2013 -- Factors such as health and wellness, the environment, convenience, nostalgia and technology are playing an increasingly important role in the global home paint market. Many emerging market consumers now have more money to spend and are becoming increasingly urbanised and Westernised in their tastes, while the impact of the "Great Recession" lingers on in many developed economies, where value for money is a priority for many.
Euromonitor International's Innovation in Decorative Paint global briefing offers the big picture view of the size and shape of the Home and Garden market. The report delivers strategic insight into some of the key areas of the market, including emerging regions, countries and categories, as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces. It identifies opportunities,analyses leading companies and brands, and offers analysis of major factors influencing the market. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success
Product coverage: Gardening, Home Furnishings, Home Improvement, Homewares.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
- Get a detailed picture of the Home and Garden market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
