Fast Market Research recommends "Insurance and Pension Funding in Saudi Arabia: Industrial Report" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2014 -- Insurance and pension funding market expands by 40% over 2007-2012 to reach SR8.4 billion in 2012. Despite rising number of employees, average wages remain fairly steady, growing by 1% over 2007-2012. Number of companies operating in industry more than doubles over 2007-2012. Insurance and pension funding industry set to expand by 42% over forecast period to stand at SR14.6 billion in 2018.
This Euromonitor industrial report provides unique data and analysis of Insurance and Pension Funding in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 66. With this industrial report, you'll be able to explore in detail the entire industry from its sources of supply to its buyers.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The Insurance and Pension Funding in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 66 report includes:
- Qualitative analysis of key industry trends and future developments in Saudi Arabia
- Analysis of market growth and industry performance
- Industry data including production data, imports, exports, industry buyers, suppliers, cost structure, bargaining power and profitability
- Attractiveness index that measures industry performance in both stable and challenging economic conditions
- Analysis of suppliers to the industry
- Analysis of buyers from the industry
The report will answer questions such as:
- What is the turnover of the industry?
- How much have salary levels changed over the last decade?
- What is the industry costs structure?
- How profitable is this industry?
- Who are the key customers of this industry?
- How many people are employed in the industry?
- What is the bargaining power of the industry with its suppliers and customers?
- How important are large enterprises in the industry?
Reasons to Get This Report
- Understand the structure of the industry from suppliers to buyers
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Benchmark performance against industry averages
- Identify growth opportunities
Product coverage: Life Insurance, Non-life Insurance, Pension Funding.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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