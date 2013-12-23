Report Published: "Kirin Holdings Co Ltd in Beer (World)"

New Beverages research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2013 -- Japanese brewer Kirin has significantly expanded its geographic coverage through acquisition. This profile analyses the company's strategies for dealing with challenging domestic conditions and developing a coherent international business, and considers opportunities for translating its established strengths to new markets.
Euromonitor International's Kirin Holdings Co Ltd in Beer (World) Company Profile offers detailed strategic analysis of the company's business, examining its performance in the Alcoholic Drinks industry. The report examines company shares by region and sector, product developments, market and distribution strategies, challenges from the competition and future prospects. Use it to understand opportunities and threats facing the business and the factors driving success.
Product coverage: Dark Beer, Lager, Lager by Origin, Low/Non- Alcohol Beer, Stout.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Beer market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Beverages research reports at Fast Market Research
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