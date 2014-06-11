New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2014 -- Laundry care current value sales increased by 1% in 2013 to reach Dh3.1 billion in 2013. Eco friendly and concentrated detergents increased their market share to progressively replace regular detergent. The Government, in partnership with the Ministry of Ecology addressed several initiatives since 2011 to increase the awareness of the added value of eco-friendly and bio products for both the environment and the health of the households. Concentrated products are progressively replacing powder ones and integrated an increasing number of consumer cleaning habits in 2013.
Competitive Landscape
Procter & Gamble leads with a 28% share of retail value sales in 2013. Operating through Ariel, Tide and Neo brands, the group benefited from strong media and distribution coverage. The group focused on its five new ads launched in 2013, showing the strong cleaning properties of the products, with a particular emphasis on the stains produced by children.
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Industry Prospects
Laundry care is expected to witness a constant value CAGR of 0.5% over the forecast period. This forecast is lower than the historical CAGR which reached 3%. This is mainly due to the fact that the review period was characterised by strong market penetration of major international players in the laundry industry. Moderate growth is still expected for the forecast period as the market is expected to receive new investment from multinationals and already established players are likely to introduce new brands, products and concepts.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Laundry Care industry in Morocco with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Laundry Care industry in Morocco, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Laundry Care in Morocco market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Laundry Care in Morocco?
- What are the major brands in Morocco?
- What is the performance of concentrated liquid detergents?
- What are the main new products developments in the laundry aids area?
Reasons to Get This Report
- Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders
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