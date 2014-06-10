Fast Market Research recommends "Luxury Accessories in Germany" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2014 -- According to Euromonitor International's definitions, luxury accessories includes luxury sunglasses, luxury small leather goods, luxury costume jewellery, cufflinks and lighters and luxury bags, with each of these categories divided into men's and women's segments. Current value growth in the category in 2013 was positive for the fifth consecutive year as the category increased by 4% to EUR630 million. According to industry experts, only small increases in supply and demand were recorded in...
Euromonitor International's Luxury Accessories in Germany report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Luxury Accessories market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Luxury Accessories retailing along with the development of consumers' shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change
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Product coverage: Luxury Bags, Luxury Costume Jewellery, Luxury Cufflinks, Luxury Lighters, Luxury Small Leather Goods, Luxury Sun Glasses, Other Luxury Accessories.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Luxury Accessories market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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