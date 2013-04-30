Report Published: "Luxury Goods in the United Arab Emirates"

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Luxury Goods in the United Arab Emirates", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2013 -- Luxury goods in the United Arab Emirates enjoyed another good year in 2012, with strong growth seen in both volume and value terms. Although the country suffered severely during the economic crisis of 2009/2010, the economy is now rebounding with positive business sentiment, strong job creation and political stability. The number of tourists visiting Dubai and Abu Dhabi also increased markedly in 2012. Many of these visitors come specifically to shop in the country's luxury boutiques and Dubai...
Euromonitor International's Luxury Goods in United Arab Emirates report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Luxury Goods market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market and their effects on Luxury Goods retailing along with the development of consumers' shopping patterns. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Designer Apparel (Ready-to-Wear), Fine Wines/Champagne and Spirits, Luxury Accessories, Luxury Cigars, Luxury Electronic Gadgets, Luxury Jewellery and Timepieces, Luxury Travel Goods, Luxury Writing Instruments and Stationery, Super Premium Beauty and Personal Care.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Luxury Goods market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Luggage & Leather Goods in Emerging Markets to 2015: Market Guide
- Jewelry & Watches in Emerging Markets to 2015: Market Guide
- Luxury Travel Goods in the United Arab Emirates
- Luxury Cigars in the United Arab Emirates
- Luxury Accessories in the United Arab Emirates
- Luxury Jewellery and Timepieces in the United Arab Emirates
- Luxury Electronic Gadgets in the United Arab Emirates
- Clothing & Footwear in Emerging Markets to 2015: Market Guide
- Luxury Writing Instruments and Stationery in the United Arab Emirates
- The Patron Spirits Company in Luxury Goods (United Arab Emirates)