Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Machinery for Rubber, Plastics and Paper Industries and Other Special Purpose Machinery in Saudi Arabia: Industrial Report", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/11/2014 -- Saudi Arabian market grows by 15% over 2007-2012, reaching SR5.3 billion in 2012, underpinned by heavy manufacturing industries and development of infrastructure. Value of imports expands 7% over review period, comprising 87% of market size in 2012. Value of local production rises 93% over 2007-2012, to SR578 million at end of review period. Profits soar by 149% over review period, to 201 million in 2012, profitability expands eight percentage points to 35%. Industry characterised by moderate degree of concentration, five largest firms account for 39% revenue share in 2012. Industry turnover expected to grow 75% over 2013-2018 forecast period, reaching SR1.0 billion in the latter year.
This Euromonitor industrial report provides unique data and analysis of Machinery for Rubber, Plastics and Paper Industries and Other Special Purpose Machinery in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 2929. With this industrial report, you'll be able to explore in detail the entire industry from its sources of supply to its buyers.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The Machinery for Rubber, Plastics and Paper Industries and Other Special Purpose Machinery in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 2929 report includes:
- Qualitative analysis of key industry trends and future developments in Saudi Arabia
- Analysis of market growth and industry performance
- Industry data including production data, imports, exports, industry buyers, suppliers, cost structure, bargaining power and profitability
- Attractiveness index that measures industry performance in both stable and challenging economic conditions
- Analysis of suppliers to the industry
- Analysis of buyers from the industry
The report will answer questions such as:
- What is the turnover of the industry?
- How much have salary levels changed over the last decade?
- What is the industry costs structure?
- How profitable is this industry?
- Who are the key customers of this industry?
- How many people are employed in the industry?
- What is the bargaining power of the industry with its suppliers and customers?
- How important are large enterprises in the industry?
Reasons to Get This Report
- Understand the structure of the industry from suppliers to buyers
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Benchmark performance against industry averages
- Identify growth opportunities
Product coverage: Other Special-purpose Machinery, Paper and Paperboard Production Machinery, Printing Machinery, Rubber and Plastics Processing Machinery.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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