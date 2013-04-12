Report Published: "Malaysia Tourism Report Q2 2013"

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Malaysia Tourism Report Q2 2013", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2013 -- BMI View: The Malaysia tourism industry offers strong long term investment potential, with growth forecast across all market indicators, including inbound and outbound travel and receipts from travel and travel related items. Demand from emerging markets, such as China, Russia and Saudi Arabia will boost growth, offsetting any decline in figures as a consequence of the global credit crunch.
This quarter BMI has revised and restructured its tourism reports, incorporating a greater range of data and focusing on the hotel industry, the value of the tourism industry itself, and the impact of macroeconomic factors.
Inbound travel saw a decline in growth in 2011, with only a 0.56% increase on the 2010 arrivals figure as the global credit crunch impacted on long haul travel from key markets. Growth recovered in 2012 and is expected to continue for the remainder of forecast period, based largely on the strength of the economies of various countries within the Asia Pacific region. Outbound travel saw exceptionally strong growth in 2010, and while the growth rate has declined we expect to see increases of between 4.5% and 9% per year between 2013 and 2017, reflecting the increasing strength of Malaysia's domestic economy.
The government continues to invest in the expansion of the tourism industry, with ambitious plans to attract 36mn visitors per year by 2020. In conjunction the country will need to improve its transport infrastructure, with a particular focus on domestic air travel between the two main parts of the country separated by the South China Sea. Its location in the heart of the Asia Pacific region makes Malaysia a natural hub for lowcost air travel in the area.
Malaysia benefits from being a strong democracy and the forecasted GDP growth make it a viable prospect for long term investment.
- The top 10 global hotel groups continue to invest in expansion of their presence in Malaysia, with major brands such as Accor planning several new hotel openings.
- Investments in improvements and expansions of the transport infrastructure continue, with plans to open a new low-cost carrier terminal at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in 2013 and an expected US $50.63bn is due to be invested in the rail network.
- Outbound travel is expected to steadily increase throughout the forecast period, reaching an estimated 13.3mn per year by 2017.
- Inbound arrivals are also expected to increase, with annual arrivals forecast to reach over 33.3mn by 2017.
- This quarter BMI has given Malaysia an overall Tourism Industry Risk/Reward rating of 60, putting it ahead of China but behind Vietnam.
- Key events in 2013 include the Melaka UNESCO World Heritage City Celebration, the Kuala Lumpur Festival, the Lantern Festival and the Malaysia Open ATP World Tour 250.
