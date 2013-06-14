Recently published research from Timetric, "Market Attractiveness and Future Prospects of the Bahraini Takaful Insurance Industry", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2013 -- This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Takaful insurance market in Bahrain:
- It provides historical values for the Bahraini Takaful insurance market for the report's 2007-2011 review period and forecast figures for the 2012-2016 forecast period
- It offers a detailed analysis of the key segments and sub-segments in the Bahraini Takaful insurance market, along with market forecasts until 2016
- It covers an exhaustive list of parameters, including gross written premium, premium per capita, number of active policies, insurance penetration (percentage of GDP), paid claims, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, total assets, investments, total investment income and retentions.
- It outlines the key regulations affecting the overall Bahraini Takaful insurance market
Key Highlights
- The Bahraini Takaful industry showed remarkable growth during the review period (2007-2011).
- 2011 and the first half of 2012 saw political instability in the country, which resulted in a decline in the growth rate for the overall industry in 2011.
- The Takaful industry in Bahrain is still a fledgling industry in terms of industry penetration (as a percentage of GDP). Penetration of the life and non-life segments was 0.040% and 0.41% in 2011.
- Takaful non-life insurance remained the largest insurance segment in the Bahraini Takaful insurance industry during the review period.
Scope
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Takaful International Company, Solidarity Takaful, t'azur Company
