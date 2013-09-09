Report Published: "Market Focus: Trends and Developments in the Confectionery Sector in Mexico"

Fast Market Research recommends "Market Focus: Trends and Developments in the Confectionery Sector in Mexico" from Canadean, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2013 -- This report provides a concise overview of the Confectionery market in Mexico. After reading this report, you will understand the size of the market, the economic, demographic, and behavioural trends that will drive its evolution and the leading players within the market, allowing you to plan effectively for the future.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
This overview of the consumer and market dynamics of the Mexican Confectionery sector allows new entrants and established players to gain rapid and comprehensive insight into the current state of the market and identify the key trends that will drive growth in the coming years.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
Mexico's growing base of young and affluent customers will drive strong future growth in Confectionery categories. However, the devaluation of the Mexican Peso in 2009 caused a substantial drop in the value of the Confectionery sector measured in US dollars, even though volumes increased. Improving economic conditions will drive growth in the sector's value, though some categories have recovered faster than others.
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What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
A large, young and rapidly growing population and rising living standards makes Mexico a key emerging market for consumer packaged goods companies. However, the rising price of staple foods is damaging the ability of the country's young middle class to purchase packaged goods. Meanwhile, convenience is of growing importance in Mexican food culture, as consumers look for quick and easy meals as a result of long working hours, the loss of women at home to cook meals as they enter the workforce, or as consumers replace traditional meal times with other leisure activities.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
This report brings together consumer insight and market data to provide a comprehensive brief of the Mexican Confectionery sector. This allows for the rapid identification of key growth opportunities across three Confectionery categories and their packaging.
Key Features and Benefits
Analysis of consumer behaviour, economic conditions, and demography reveals emerging opportunities in the Confectionery sector.
Key growth categories are highlighted by analysing the market dynamics of three Confectionery categories.
Market shares are provided for the leading brands across Confectionery categories.
An overview of packaging trends in the Mexican Confectionery sector is provided, including primary packaging material and type, packaging closures, and outer packaging.
Key Market Issues
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Hershey's, Mars, Nestle, Cadbury, Star Gum, Kraft, Ricolino, Halls, Tasty Diabetics
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