Fast Market Research recommends "Market Focus: Trends and Developments in the Dairy Food Sector in Thailand" from Canadean, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- Summary
This report brings together consumer insight and market data to provide a comprehensive brief of the Thai Dairy Food sector. This allows for the rapid identification of key growth opportunities across major Dairy Food categories and their packaging.
Key Findings
- Higher disposable income and rapid urbanization to drive Dairy food market in Thailand
- Economically well-off urban consumers driving demand in the Cheese category, while Yogurt is the fastest-growing category in the Dairy sector in Thailand, driven by consumers' focus on 'Better For You' Dairy food
- Dairy products consumption in sales value and volume remains unchanged compared to the previous year
- Value for Money and Health are two important consumption motivators of Dairy products in Thailand
- Hypermarkets and Supermarkets dominate the distribution of Dairy products in Thailand
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Thailand's Dairy market is a high growth potential market supported by government initiatives. Arise in the working population and increasing disposable income makes the country a lucrative market for marketers of Dairy products. Milk leads in market share, followed by Cheese. Yogurt is the fastest-growing category.
Reasons to Get This Report
This report brings together consumer insight and market data to provide a comprehensive brief of the Thai Dairy Food sector. This allows for the rapid identification of key growth opportunities across major Dairy Food categories and their packaging.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Kim Chua Group Co., Ltd., The Thai Dairy Industry Co., Ltd, Unilever Plc., Mondel?z International, Inc., Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, National Foods, FrieslandCampina, Dutch Mill Group, Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd, Siam MakroPcl, Big C Supercenter, Family Mart, Tesco Lotus, 7-Eleven
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