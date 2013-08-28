Report Published: "Market Focus: Trends and Developments in the Ice Cream Sector in Mexico"

Recently published research from Canadean, "Market Focus: Trends and Developments in the Ice Cream Sector in Mexico", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- This report provides a concise overview of the Ice Cream market in Mexico. After reading this report, you will understand the size of the market, the economic, demographic, and behavioral trends that will drive its evolution and the leading companies within the market, allowing you to plan effectively for the future.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
This overview of the consumer and market dynamics of the Mexican Ice Cream sector allows new entrants and established companies to gain rapid and comprehensive insight into the current state of the market and identify the key trends that will drive growth in the coming years.
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What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
Mexico's growing base of young and middle class customers will drive strong future growth in Ice Cream categories. However, the devaluation of the Mexican Peso in 2009 caused a substantial drop in the value of the Ice Cream sector measured in US dollars, even though volumes increased. Improving economic conditions will drive growth in the sector's value, though some categories have recovered faster than others.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
A large, young, and rapidly growing population and rising living standards make Mexico a key emerging market for consumer packaged goods companies. However, the rising price of staple foods is damaging the ability of the country's young middle class to purchase packaged goods. Meanwhile, convenience is of growing importance in Mexican food culture, as consumers look for quick and easy meals as a result of long working hours, the loss of women at home to cook meals as they enter the workforce, and consumers replacing traditional meal times with other leisure activities.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
This report brings together consumer insight and market data to provide a comprehensive brief of the Mexican Ice Cream sector. This allows for the rapid identification of key growth opportunities across three Ice Cream categories and their packaging.
Key Features and Benefits
Analysis of consumer behavior, economic conditions, and demography reveals emerging opportunities in the Ice Cream sector.
Key growth categories are highlighted by analyzing the market dynamics of three Ice Cream categories.
Market shares are provided for the leading brands across Impulse and Take-home Ice Cream categories.
An overview of packaging trends in the Mexican Ice Cream sector is provided, including primary packaging material and type, packaging closures, and outer packaging.
Key Market Issues
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Wall's, Nestle, Dreyer's, Nutrisa, Haagen-dazs, Walmart, Soriana, Oxxo, Chedraui
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