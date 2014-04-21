New Consumer Goods research report from Canadean is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- This report provides a concise overview of the Male Toiletries market in Brazil. After reading this report, you will understand the size of the market, the economic, demographic, and behavioral trends that will drive its evolution and the leading companies within the market, allowing you to plan effectively for the future.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
This overview of the consumer and market dynamics of the Brazilian Male Toiletries sector allows new entrants and established companies to gain rapid and comprehensive insight into the current state of the market and identify the key trends that will drive growth in the coming years.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
Brazil has the second largest Male Toiletries market by value, as per Canadean data. The stable growth illustrated in the Male Toiletries sector, despite a slowdown in the country's economic growth, affirms further growth opportunities in the market.
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What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Brazil has a significant number of young people below 30 years of age. The Early Young Adults, often the first-time users of shaving products, display a heavy consumption frequency of Male Toiletries products. In addition, Quality Seeking and Individualism are the key motivators for consumers that drive products consumption in the market.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
This report brings together consumer insight and market data to provide a comprehensive brief of Brazil Male Toiletries sector. This allows for the rapid identification of key growth opportunities across four Male Toiletries categories and their packaging.
Key Features and Benefits
Analysis of consumer behavior, economic conditions, and demography reveals emerging opportunities in the Male Toiletries sector in Brazil.
Key growth categories are highlighted by analyzing the market dynamics of four Male Toiletries categories: Aftershaves and Colognes, Disposable Razors and Blades, Post-Shave Cosmetics, and Pre-Shave Cosmetics.
Market shares are provided for the leading brands across the Aftershaves and Colognes, Disposable Razors and Blades, Post-Shave Cosmetics, and Pre-Shave Cosmetics categories.
An overview of packaging trends in Brazil Male Toiletries sector is provided, including primary packaging material and type, packaging closures, and outer packaging.
Key future trends are highlighted and analyzed in order to identify opportunities and threats in the Male Toiletries sector.
Key Market Issues
Older Young Adults and Pre-Mid-Lifers have a high consumption share in the Male Toiletries market in Brazil. Besides, The majority (44.3%) of Disposable Razors and Blades users are time poor, therefore ease of use and convenience are key considerations for Male Toiletries manufacturers and retailers.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Beiersdorf AG, Ralph Lauren Corporation, The Procter and Gamble Company, Coty, Inc., Hypermarcas, Pao de Acucar, Carrefour, Walmart, Cencosud
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