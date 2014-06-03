New Construction research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2014 -- Market research services in Saudi Arabia expand 36% in value terms from 2007 to reach SR1.0 billion in 2012, underpinned by growth of economy and population. Business-to-business is the major customer group of market research services, accounting for almost 100% of total market in 2012. Value of imports increases 34% over review period; penetration remains at 19% in 2012. Local market researchers' turnover reaches SR819 million in 2012, up 36% from 2007, exports remain negligible over period under review. Local market researchers' turnover expected to see 8% CAGR over forecast period to reach SR1.2 billion in 2018.
This Euromonitor industrial report provides unique data and analysis of Market Research in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 7413. With this industrial report, you'll be able to explore in detail the entire industry from its sources of supply to its buyers.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The Market Research in Saudi Arabia: ISIC 7413 report includes:
- Qualitative analysis of key industry trends and future developments in Saudi Arabia
- Analysis of market growth and industry performance
- Industry data including production data, imports, exports, industry buyers, suppliers, cost structure, bargaining power and profitability
- Attractiveness index that measures industry performance in both stable and challenging economic conditions
- Analysis of suppliers to the industry
- Analysis of buyers from the industry
The report will answer questions such as:
- What is the turnover of the industry?
- How much have salary levels changed over the last decade?
- What is the industry costs structure?
- How profitable is this industry?
- Who are the key customers of this industry?
- How many people are employed in the industry?
- What is the bargaining power of the industry with its suppliers and customers?
- How important are large enterprises in the industry?
Reasons to Get This Report
- Understand the structure of the industry from suppliers to buyers
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Benchmark performance against industry averages
- Identify growth opportunities
Product coverage: Market Research Services, Public Opinion Polling.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Construction research reports at Fast Market Research
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