Report Published: "MedImmune, LLC - Product Pipeline Review - 2013"

New Pharmaceuticals market report from Global Markets Direct: "MedImmune, LLC - Product Pipeline Review - 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/20/2013 -- Global Market Direct's pharmaceuticals report, "MedImmune, LLC - Product Pipeline Review - 2013" provides data on the MedImmune, LLC's research and development focus. The report includes information on current developmental pipeline, complete with latest updates, and features on discontinued and dormant projects.
This report is built using data and information sourced from Global Markets Direct's proprietary databases, MedImmune, LLC's corporate website, SEC filings, investor presentations and featured press releases, both from MedImmune, LLC and industry-specific third party sources, put together by Global Markets Direct's team.
Scope
- MedImmune, LLC - Brief MedImmune, LLC overview including business description, key information and facts, and its locations and subsidiaries.
- Review of current pipeline of MedImmune, LLC human therapeutic division.
- Overview of pipeline therapeutics across various therapy areas.
- Coverage of current pipeline molecules in various stages of drug development, including the combination treatment modalities, across the globe.
- Product profiles for late stage and clinical stage products of MedImmune, LLC with complete description of the product's developmental history, mechanism of action, therapeutic class, target and major milestones.
- Recent updates of the MedImmune, LLC's pipeline in the last quarter.
- Key discontinued and dormant projects.
- Latest news and deals relating to the products.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Evaluate MedImmune, LLC's strategic position with total access to detailed information on its product pipeline.
- Assess the growth potential of MedImmune, LLC in its therapy areas of focus.
- Identify new drug targets and therapeutic classes in the MedImmune, LLC's R&D portfolio and develop key strategic initiatives to reinforce pipeline in those areas.
- Exploit in-licensing opportunities by identifying windows of opportunity to fill portfolio gaps.
- Exploit collaboration and partnership opportunities with MedImmune, LLC.
- Avoid Intellectual Property Rights related issues.
- Explore the dormant and discontinued projects of MedImmune, LLC and identify potential opportunities in those areas.
