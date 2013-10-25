Report Published: "MediPoint: Drug-Eluting Balloons - EU Analysis and Market Forecasts"

New Medical Devices market report from GlobalData: "MediPoint: Drug-Eluting Balloons - EU Analysis and Market Forecasts"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/25/2013 -- GlobalData has released its medical devices report, "MediPoint: Drug-Eluting Balloons - EU Analysis and Market Forecasts". The report provides in-depth insight into the use of DEB in the European Union (EU) for coronary and peripheral applications in the lower extremity including in-stent restenosis, bifurcation lesions, small vessel disease, femoropopliteal artery and below-the-knee lesions, chronic total occlusions, acute myocardial infarction and lesions in diabetics.
The DEB market in the five major EU countries including France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK was assessed to identify and determine whether the current unmet needs are addressed, understand the challenges of DEB angioplasty and evaluate the current and future adoption of DEB for select coronary and peripheral indications. The EU sales expectations are discussed through careful analysis of adoption patterns of using DEB in clinical practice.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Clients can use this report to better understand the scope of this technology and for strategic planning to explore opportunities in this dynamic market. The report also provides insights into the competitive landscape, the marketed and pipeline DEB products, the current and emerging players and comparative market analysis of different types of interventional techniques used to treat coronary and peripheral artery disease. This report is built using data and information sourced from secondary sources and primary research interviews and survey with leading Interventional Cardiologists and Interventional Radiologists, with in-house analysis conducted by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- An overview of coronary artery disease and peripheral artery disease in the lower extremity, which includes epidemiology, pathophysiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment guidelines and modalities.
- Annualized total drug-eluting balloon market revenue by type of disease, annual cost of disease and drug-eluting balloons adoption pattern and procedure data in the EU from 2010-2012 and forecast for seven years to 2019.
- Key topics covered include strategic competitor assessment, market characterization, identification of unmet needs, reimbursement and regulatory considerations, evaluating market access in the five major EU countries covered in the report, and implications of the drug-eluting balloon market.
- Pipeline analysis: comprehensive data split across different stages of development, emerging trends and DEB designs in development, including investigation of DEB coating technology, antiproliferative agent used, balloon and catheter design and durability.
- Analysis of the current and future market competition in the EU drug-eluting balloon market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.
Reasons to Get This Report
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Aachen Resonance, AnGes MG, AngioScore, AVIDAL Vascular, B. Braun, Biosensors International, Biotronik, Blue Medical, Boston Scientific Corporation, Caliber Therapeutics, Cardionovum, Concept Medical Research, Cook Medical, Covidien, C.R. Bard, DSM Biomedical, Elixir Medical Corporation, Eurocor, LifeTech Scientific Corporation, Medtronic, Micell Technologies, Minvasys, TriReme Medical, Vascular Nanotransfer Technologies
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