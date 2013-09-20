Report Published: "MediPoint: Hernia Repair - US Analysis and Market Forecasts"

New Medical Devices market report from GlobalData: "MediPoint: Hernia Repair - US Analysis and Market Forecasts"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- Dramatic improvements in access to and quality of healthcare in the Asia Pacific region, concurrent with the introduction of next-generation biologic and composite meshes in developed countries and adoption of laparoscopic techniques worldwide, will drive hernia repair market growth in the US, Europe and Asia Pacific. Saturated with numerous players and a library of different products, the fiercely-competitive hernia mesh industry has experienced notable improvements recently in device quality and affordability, as companies strive for increased physician adoption in established markets and strategize entry into new regions.
The report provides a comprehensive evaluation of the global hernia market, including development and sales of inguinal, incisional and umbilical hernia repair products. Included within is an analysis of the drivers, opportunities and barriers impacting growth in the mesh market worldwide, with in-depth breakdown by surgical technique to highlight the fast adoption of laparoscopic methods. The report identifies and evaluates key trends and unmet needs shaping the global market through 2019, emphasizing testimonials from top physicians around the world who are implanting the devices.
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The United States is currently one of the largest markets for all three types of hernia mesh repairs covered in this forecast. In 2012, the country had the largest market for overall hernia repair and umbilical hernia repair out of the ten major markets (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, Brazil, India, China, and Japan). The country has the second largest market for inguinal hernia repair and incisional hernia repair.
GlobalData built this report using data and information sourced from secondary sources, as well as primary research interviews with leading Herniologists and General Surgeons around the world, and in-house analysis conducted by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- An overview of hernia, which includes epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines.
- Annualized US hernia repair market revenue and future forecasts from 2009 to 2011, forecast for 7 years to 2018.
- Investigation of current and future market competition for hernia repair
- Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges as well as predicted impact of key events.
- Competitor assessment including device approval analysis and device sales forecasts.
- Marketed and pipeline product profiles covering efficiency, safety, clinical study details, device approvals, product positioning and device sales forecast.
- Analysis of unmet needs within the market and opportunities for future players.
- Technology trends evaluation to assess strength of pipeline.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Abiss Analytic Biosurgical Solutions, AMI: Agency for Medical Innovation, Angiologica, Aspide Medical, Assut Europe, Atrium Medical, B. Braun Surgical, Cook Medical, Cousin Biotech, Covidien, C.R. Bard, Ethicon, FEG Textiltechnik mbH, Proxy Biomedical, TEI Biosciences, W. L. Gore & Associates
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