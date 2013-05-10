New Medical Devices research report from GlobalData is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/10/2013 -- MediPoint: Total Wrist Reconstruction - US Analysis and Market Forecasts
Summary
Injuries to any of the bones, ligaments, tendons or nerves in the wrist joint can cause pain. Severe arthritis is the most common condition for patients considering a total wrist replacement surgery. Two major categories of arthritis may affect the wrist joint, namely osteoarthritis and rheumatoid or inflammatory arthritis. Post traumatic arthritis is another reason for the onset of osteoarthritis years later after trauma to the joint. Finally another indication for wrist pain and dysfunction includes carpal tunnel syndrome.
The growth rate is moderate for the adoption rate of these devices and will be due to a slow and gradual adoption rate, with the US to be one of the major countries to lead the way. For TWF, the trends are similar, though with lower growth rates.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Scope
- An overview of arthritis, which includes epidemiology, etiology, symptoms, diagnosis, pathology and treatment guidelines.
- Annualized the US TWR market revenue and future forecasts from 2009 to 2011, forecast for 7 years to 2018.
- Investigation of current and future market competition for TWR
- Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges as well as predicted impact of key events.
- Competitor assessment including device approval analysis and device sales forecasts.
- Marketed and pipeline product profiles covering efficiency, safety, clinical study details, device approvals, product positioning and device sales forecast.
- Analysis of unmet needs within the market and opportunities for future players.
- Technology trends evaluation to assess strength of pipeline.
- An overview of all devices in development including clinical study details, design and material selection considerations, efficacy reports, and device approval timelines.
- Company profiles including business description, financial overview and SWOT analysis.
- Coverage of key market players.
- Strategic assessment of the TWR device sector through market impact analysis, future market scenario and company analysis.
- Direct quotes from Key Opinion Leaders (KOL) as well as orthopedists
Reasons to Get This Report
- Understand the trends shaping and driving the US TWR Market.
- Realize device preferences of physicians who have performed the tests already.
- Access market sizing, forecasts and quantified growth opportunities in the US TWR Market through 2018.
- Quantify candidate patient populations to better design product pricing & launch plans.
- Drive revenues, formulate effective sales and marketing strategies and gain in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape.
- Perform benchmarking analysis of growth opportunities against currently marketed products.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Small Bone Innovation Inc., Depuy Synthes International, Integra LifeSciences Inc., Biomet Orthopedics, Medartis AG, Acumed, Tornier N.V., Swemac Orthopaedics AB, Zimmer Holdings Inc., Skeletal Dynamics
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Medical Devices research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- MediPoint: Total Wrist Reconstruction - EU Analysis and Market Forecasts
- MediPoint: Total Wrist Reconstruction - APAC Analysis and Market Forecasts
- MediPoint: Total Wrist Reconstruction - South America Analysis and Market Forecasts
- MediPoint: Total Ankle Replacement - APAC Analysis and Market Forecasts
- MediPoint: Total Ankle Replacement - EU Analysis and Market Forecasts
- MediPoint: Total Ankle Replacement - South America Analysis and Market Forecasts
- MediPoint: Total Ankle Replacement - US Analysis and Market Forecasts
- MediPoint: Cervical Total Disc Replacement - European Union Analysis and Market Forecasts
- MediPoint: Cervical Total Disc Replacement - Asia-Pacific Analysis and Market Forecasts
- MediPoint: Cervical Total Disc Replacement - South American Analysis and Market Forecasts